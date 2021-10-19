Dimond flag football wins 2021 Cook Inlet Conference crown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second straight year, the Dimond Lady Lynx are Cook Inlet Conference flag football champions.

The Lynx took down West Anchorage High School 12-6 in the conference title game. This is Dimond’s fourth Cook Inlet Conference title since 2017, and they’ve beaten West all four times.

In 2019, it was South Anchorage that beat West for the title.

The Eagles have been to six straight championship games, and have never won a Cook Inlet Conference title.

