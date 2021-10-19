Advertisement

Dimond flag football wins 2021 Cook Inlet Conference crown

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second straight year, the Dimond Lady Lynx are Cook Inlet Conference flag football champions.

The Lynx took down West Anchorage High School 12-6 in the conference title game. This is Dimond’s fourth Cook Inlet Conference title since 2017, and they’ve beaten West all four times.

In 2019, it was South Anchorage that beat West for the title.

The Eagles have been to six straight championship games, and have never won a Cook Inlet Conference title.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

Chicago Sky's Azurá Stevens (30) and Ruthy Hebard, right, celebrate a basket by their teammate...
Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard wins WNBA title with the Chicago Sky
The 2021 ASAA Division I high school football semifinals
East, Juneau advance to Division I state championship
The Lathrop High School football team celebrates after winning the 2021 state championship.
Lathrop takes down Soldotna to win Division II state championship
The Redington High School Football team after winning the 2021 state championship in football.
Redington High School wins Division III state championship over Houston