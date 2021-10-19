Advertisement

Human remains found after fire at abandoned commercial garage in Fairbanks

Firefighters found human remains after a fire at an abandoned commercial garage along Winch...
Firefighters found human remains after a fire at an abandoned commercial garage along Winch Road in Fairbanks.(Alaska's News Source/Google Maps)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters found human remains after a fire at an abandoned commercial garage along Winch Road in Fairbanks.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, the Steese Area Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of flames at the garage just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after extinguishing the fire, the remains were found.

The fire was determined to have originated above an oil stove, which a deputy fire marshal at the scene said is consistent with a chimney fire. The building is considered a total loss by troopers.

The fire did not appear suspicious, according to troopers, and the remains were sent to the state medical examiner for identification.

