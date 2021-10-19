Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says
Anchorage once again has a mask requirement, which is set to expire in no more than 60 days.
‘We’ll just have to see’: Health care leader weighs in on Anchorage mask ordinance

Latest News

The ACLU and an attorney for the family says the 10-year-old girl’s rights were violated when...
ACLU takes issue with 10-year-old Hawaii girl’s arrest at school for drawing a picture
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital...
US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry