Multiple October storms hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous low pressure systems will impact Alaska over the week. The weather pattern is active and the storm systems moving through will each bring winds, rain and snow.

Gusty winds are expected for Prince William Sound and over the Aleutians to the Bering Strait.

Southcentral Alaska will see a cloudy, cool and wet weather pattern through the week. Rain is the primary form of precipitation expected with snow most likely in higher elevations.

The hot spot today was Chignik, hitting a high of 52 degrees. And in Arctic Village, the temperature dropped to -9 degrees for the cold spot in the state.

