Advertisement

Multiple October storms hit Alaska

Temperatures still too warm in Southcentral for snow-only event
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous low pressure systems will impact Alaska over the week. The weather pattern is active and the storm systems moving through will each bring winds, rain and snow.

Gusty winds are expected for Prince William Sound and over the Aleutians to the Bering Strait.

Southcentral Alaska will see a cloudy, cool and wet weather pattern through the week. Rain is the primary form of precipitation expected with snow most likely in higher elevations.

The hot spot today was Chignik, hitting a high of 52 degrees. And in Arctic Village, the temperature dropped to -9 degrees for the cold spot in the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Members of the Anchorage Assembly hear testimony from residents on a proposed ordinance that...
Revised emergency mask ordinance in Anchorage includes more exemptions, scaled back enforcement
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Anchorage Parks and Recreation gives away free firewood
Beetle-kill trees cut down, given away as free firewood
Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

Latest News

Monday, October 18 Morning Weather
Cold takes a backseat, as highs remain in the 40s this week
Monday, October 18 Morning Weather
Monday, October 18 Morning Weather
Sunday's storm gives way to sunshine for Southcentral on Monday. More unsettled weather in the...
Sunday’s storm gives way to a sunny Monday
Sunday's storm gives way to sunshine for Southcentral on Monday. More unsettled weather in the...
Sunday evening weather with Joe