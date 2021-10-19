Wet and windy from the Aleutians to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Numerous October storms continue to sweep across the state, bringing winds and rain to the region. While the main storm motion remains to our south across the Gulf of Alaska and into the Bering Sea, most of the southern coastline will continue to see wet weather.

We’ll hold onto moderate to heavy rain for Prince William Sound through the day, with inland regions of Southcentral seeing isolated to scattered showers. This comes as a low moves from southeast to northwest through the day, leading to an increase in winds and keeping steady rain for the gulf coast region. Southeast will also see a spell of showers through the day, although Wednesday brings the better chance of seeing widespread rain.

A low in the Bering Sea is also bringing wet and windy conditions from Western Alaska to the Aleutians, where some areas will see a wintry mix through the day. Although little to no accumulation is expected, any areas that see wintry weather will see reduced visibility.

Active weather will stay through the rest of this week, with daily isolated rain showers for Southcentral. While no day stands out as being the wettest, the October stormy weather pattern is a welcome sight. This comes following a nearly 1.5-inch deficit that Anchorage has been under since Sept. 1.

Highs through the rest of the week will remain in the 40s, with overnight lows a few degrees above freezing.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

