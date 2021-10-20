Advertisement

Anchorage woman indicted on murder charges in 2020 killing of man in Russian Jack Park

By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has been indicted on charges of first-and second-degree murder in the death of a man who was killed in the Russian Jack Park neighborhood last year.

Chantha Vannarath, 56, was found dead in Russian Jack Park on Sept. 25, 2020 in a wooded area near the intersection of Pine Street and Reka Drive. On Tuesday, Anchorage police and the Alaska Department of Law announced 30-year-old Stephanie Marie Moore had been indicted last week on charges related to Vannarath’s death.

She faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and a count of tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit written by Detective Jeffrey Elbie with the Anchorage police, Vannarath’s body was found inside a tent, and responding officers observed trauma to his upper body. A later autopsy concluded the cause of death was blunt or sharp trauma to the head, neck and torso.

Witnesses at the time described a woman named Stephanie as the person who had last been seen with Vannarath, according to the affidavit. Two days after his body was found, a caller told police that a woman had gone to a nearby trailer to clean up “because she had bloody hands.”

Police initially contacted Moore on Sept. 28 just days after the killing, but according to the affidavit she was brought to a hospital rather than interviewed because she was showing signs of being under the influence of drugs. They contacted her again on Oct. 6 and interviewed her at the Anchorage Police Department.

According to the affidavit, Moore told police she had been drinking with Vannarath and another man at his tent in Russian Jack Park. She said in the interview that Vannarath became “agitated” with her and “threatened to cut her arm,” according to the affidavit.

Moore told police she left the tent and eventually went to change her clothes in a storage unit. Investigators obtained search warrants and found clothing near the storage unit that matched the description of what Moore had been wearing that night. When the clothing was tested by the state crime lab, results showed stains of blood that matched Vannarath’s, according to the affidavit.

Online court records show that charges were initially filed in September.

Moore was arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Anchorage firefighters on scene of Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to leave post next month
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line
Alaska State Troopers
One person dead after head-on collision
Anchorage once again has a mask requirement, which is set to expire in no more than 60 days.
‘We’ll just have to see’: Health care leader weighs in on Anchorage mask ordinance

Latest News

Reflective clothing items are recommended for trick-or-treaters
Halloween safety tips from Safe Kids Alaska
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was fired and replaced by...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer details why he believes he was fired, reposts political cartoon showing KKK
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
Officials: US senators threat case suspect had gun stockpile