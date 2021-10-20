Advertisement

Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained” but not yet arrested, and SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel are on the scene, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

Residents in the apartment building were told to stay in their apartments, according to a message sent to WSB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to leave post next month
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air...
Eielson Air Force Base chosen as site for US Air Force’s first nuclear microreactor pilot project
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was fired and replaced by...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer details why he believes he was fired, reposts political cartoon showing KKK

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90