FBI searching for man accused of robbing Anchorage bank

Federal investigators are looking for the person who the FBI says robbed an Anchorage bank on Oct. 14, 2021.(FBI)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal investigators are looking for the person who the FBI says robbed an Anchorage bank last week.

According to an FBI release, a man entered First National Bank Alaska on Northern Lights at 3:18 p.m. last Thursday, demanded money from a bank teller with a note, then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The man pictured in the FBI release made off with an undisclosed amount of money. FBI Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin said that the agency is not currently releasing information related to whether the robber was or was not armed.

A dark Dodge Durango is being sought as part of a bank robbery investigation in Anchorage.(Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Witnesses at the scene described the man as slim, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. Investigators are also searching for a dark Dodge Durango with a white decal on the rear window, which they say is a “vehicle of interest” in the ongoing investigation.

The vehicle could have a spare tire on the rear driver’s side, according to the release.

The FBI is encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to contact call 907-276-4441 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the man pictured in the FBI release did escape with an undisclosed amount of money.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

