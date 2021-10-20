Advertisement

Grand jury will get case of man threatening to kill senators

A Delta Junction man accused of threatening Alaska's two senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan...
A Delta Junction man accused of threatening Alaska's two senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, will be tried in front of a grand jury.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The case against a rural Alaska man who federal authorities say threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators will go to a grand jury.

A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday decided there was probable cause for the case against Jay Allen Johnson to continue. Because of COVID-19, it is not known when the grand jury will get the case.

Johnson, who is from Delta Junction, is accused of threatening Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan in phone messages left at their offices.

An FBI agent testified he traced the phone used in the calls to Johnson. He also said the caller at times left the name Jay Johnson and his Alaska phone number.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to move to new position next month
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air...
Eielson Air Force Base chosen as site for US Air Force’s first nuclear microreactor pilot project
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was fired and replaced by...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer details why he believes he was fired, reposts political cartoon showing KKK
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line

Latest News

COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
Flu shots.
More flu cases expected this year, experts say, but not as many as pre-pandemic
Photo courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Costs racking up for Alaska ferry sitting idle for 2 years in Ketchikan
Anchorage hospitals say vast majority of staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anchorage hospitals say compliance for vaccine mandates is over 98%