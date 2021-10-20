Advertisement

Halloween safety tips from Safe Kids Alaska

Reflective clothing items are recommended for trick-or-treaters
Reflective clothing items are recommended for trick-or-treaters
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here in Alaska, days are getting shorter and darker. As Halloween approaches, here’s a reminder on how to be safe and seen on the holiday.

Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator Sara Penisten Turcic with Safe Kids Alaska said that nationwide, Halloween is the date where kids are twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle than on any other day of the year. Last year, many families chose not to trick-or-treat because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year with more kids planning to be out, visibility is key to safety.

Turcic said using things like glow sticks around children’s necks, wrists, or Halloween buckets help drivers to see them in the dark. Reflective wear like a hat, vest or belt are other good options. Zipper pulls and reflective tape are useful and visible to drivers when fastened to a jacket or costume. Last but not least, trick-or-treaters can wear battery operated items like a headlamp, necklace or flashlight.

“The difference with a reflector on and a reflector off is actually more than 500 feet of visibility to a driver with their headlights reflecting, so that’s a football field and two thirds. I like those odds much better than coming upon a pedestrian suddenly and realizing they’re there,” Turcic said.

When it comes to the costume, Turcic said to make sure the costume fits to prevent trips and falls. Drivers should always use caution, slow down in neighborhoods and keep in mind that popular trick-or-treating hours are between 5:30-9:30 p.m.

“We’re already noticing really dark conditions, so visibility is our number one concern for Halloween, making sure that kids can be seen,” she said. “It really is a responsibility of a driver on Halloween to be very, very aware of children moving around them.”

Anyone that wants a zipper pull or reflective tape mailed to can contact safekidsak@providence.org.

For more Halloween safety tips, click here.

