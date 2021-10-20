Advertisement

Large October lows hit Alaska

Successive storms bring rain, strong winds, some snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska will see a series of strong October low pressure systems through the week. The multiple storms will bring rain, snow and high winds to certain parts of the state.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the central to eastern Beaufort Sea coast for wind gusts to 45 mph. A wind advisory is also up for the eastern portion of the Alaska Range where south winds will blow 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 55 mph.

Anchorage’s higher elevations and areas along Turnagain Arm will see gusty winds Tuesday night. Southeast winds will be 35 to 50 mph. Winds should ease up by Wednesday morning. The Southcentral region will continue to see showers or mostly rain, and some snow in the mountains, through Thursday night.

Yakutat saw over 1.3 inches of rain for Tuesday, and its still raining. The hot spot was Petersburg at 55 degrees and the cold spot is Anaktuvuk Pass at 9 below.

