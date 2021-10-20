Advertisement

NAHL names Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson Midwest Division Star of the Week

The Anchorage Wolverines face off against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
The Anchorage Wolverines face off against the Springfield Jr. Blues.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The season is young and optimism is high as the Anchorage Wolverines have gotten off to a hot start in their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League.

The Wolverines have won seven of their first 12 games, and last weekend won their first homestand defeating the first-place Springfield Jr. Blues twice at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena. Their success on the ice hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the league honored forward Talon Sigurdson as the Midwest Division Star of the Week. Goalie Raythan Robbins was named the second star.

Sigurdson leads the league in goal scoring and notched four goals in three games last weekend against the Jr. Blues. In net, Robbins was responsible for both victories last weekend, allowing only three goals over two games and making 48 saves.

The Wolverines will return to the ice on Oct. 29 to take on the Janesville Jets at home.

