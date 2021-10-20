Advertisement

Showers today, with drier conditions into the weekend

Another round of rain pushes through Southcentral into Wednesday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering showers remain across Southcentral, as a low drifts to the northwest of Anchorage. As it exits, we’ll see some dry time into the afternoon hours before more rain arrives.

The active weather pattern keeps a series of lows drifting into Prince William Sound through at least Friday, with daily rain chances remaining. While today and Thursday feature the best shot at seeing rain, we are trending drier into the weekend.

For today, the heaviest rain will primarily affect Whittier, where upwards of two inches is possible into the night. As the approaching low moves into PWS, it will lead to gusty conditions for both Cordova and Whittier. While the low is expected to rapidly weaken, we’ll still see the precipitation shield make it into Anchorage and surrounding areas through the night. With temperatures falling into the 30s, a wintry mix is possible, but the predominant precipitation type will be rain. The better chance for a wintry mix or snow will be for the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains.

Southeast is also seeing the return to wet conditions, as the low pushes through the Gulf of Alaska. On average, half an inch to an inch of rain can be expected through the day, with lighter rain returning for Thursday.

The rest of the state continues to see fairly mild conditions, with windy weather for the Aleutians, a scattered wintry mix for the west coast and blowing snow for the Slope.

As October comes to an end, the trend is for cooler and drier conditions to return to much of the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to move to new position next month
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air...
Eielson Air Force Base chosen as site for US Air Force’s first nuclear microreactor pilot project
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was fired and replaced by...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer details why he believes he was fired, reposts political cartoon showing KKK
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line

Latest News

Wednesday, October 20 Morning Weather
Wednesday, October 20 Morning Weather
Aurora-Noatak_lola arey_JP 10-19-21
Large October lows hit Alaska
Tuesday, October 19 Morning Weather
Wet and windy from the Aleutians to Southeast
Tuesday, October 19 Morning Weather
Tuesday, October 19 Morning Weather