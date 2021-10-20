Showers today, with drier conditions into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some lingering showers remain across Southcentral, as a low drifts to the northwest of Anchorage. As it exits, we’ll see some dry time into the afternoon hours before more rain arrives.

The active weather pattern keeps a series of lows drifting into Prince William Sound through at least Friday, with daily rain chances remaining. While today and Thursday feature the best shot at seeing rain, we are trending drier into the weekend.

For today, the heaviest rain will primarily affect Whittier, where upwards of two inches is possible into the night. As the approaching low moves into PWS, it will lead to gusty conditions for both Cordova and Whittier. While the low is expected to rapidly weaken, we’ll still see the precipitation shield make it into Anchorage and surrounding areas through the night. With temperatures falling into the 30s, a wintry mix is possible, but the predominant precipitation type will be rain. The better chance for a wintry mix or snow will be for the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains.

Southeast is also seeing the return to wet conditions, as the low pushes through the Gulf of Alaska. On average, half an inch to an inch of rain can be expected through the day, with lighter rain returning for Thursday.

The rest of the state continues to see fairly mild conditions, with windy weather for the Aleutians, a scattered wintry mix for the west coast and blowing snow for the Slope.

As October comes to an end, the trend is for cooler and drier conditions to return to much of the state.

