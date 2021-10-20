Advertisement

UAA names Matt Shasby seventh head hockey coach in program history

A UAA hockey jersey hanging inside the locker room.
A UAA hockey jersey hanging inside the locker room.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage announced the hiring of new head hockey coach Matt Shasby during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. The former UAA defenseman will be the seventh head coach in program history.

Shasby played at Chugiak High School growing up and skated for UAA from 1999 to 2003. He went on to play professionally for the Alaska Aces and won a Kelly Cup with the glacier blue in 2005-06.

The hiring of Shasby is a big step for the program after it faced elimination in 2020 and raised over $3 million worth of pledges and donations in order to save the team. The university reinstated the hockey program this fall and announced three finalists for the vacant head coaching position on Oct. 1.

Currently, Shasby is a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northern Lights ABC and will transition to his head coaching position over the next couple of weeks.

The 41-year-old coach will be busy this winter recruiting a completely new roster along with finding schools to play next season. Under Shasby, the Seawolves will play an independent schedule this year after the Western Collegiate Hockey Association disbanded over the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Schultz, a former firefighter and paramedic who has continued to work for the Anchorage...
After staying with the city following near-deadly fall, former Anchorage firefighter to move to new position next month
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 66 additional COVID-19 deaths, most identified through death certificate review
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes off from Eielson Air...
Eielson Air Force Base chosen as site for US Air Force’s first nuclear microreactor pilot project
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was fired and replaced by...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer details why he believes he was fired, reposts political cartoon showing KKK
Flagger Patrick Deacon loves his job on the Seward Highway outside of Anchorage.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Seward Highway flagger entertains those in line

Latest News

The Anchorage Wolverines face off against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
NAHL names Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson Midwest Division Star of the Week
Eve Stephens, Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week: UAA Volleyball’s Eve Stephens
The Dimond flag football team celebrates after winning the 2021 Cook Inlet Conference...
Dimond flag football wins 2021 Cook Inlet Conference crown
Chicago Sky's Azurá Stevens (30) and Ruthy Hebard, right, celebrate a basket by their teammate...
Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard wins WNBA title with the Chicago Sky