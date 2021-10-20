UAA names Matt Shasby seventh head hockey coach in program history

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage announced the hiring of new head hockey coach Matt Shasby during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. The former UAA defenseman will be the seventh head coach in program history.

Shasby played at Chugiak High School growing up and skated for UAA from 1999 to 2003. He went on to play professionally for the Alaska Aces and won a Kelly Cup with the glacier blue in 2005-06.

The hiring of Shasby is a big step for the program after it faced elimination in 2020 and raised over $3 million worth of pledges and donations in order to save the team. The university reinstated the hockey program this fall and announced three finalists for the vacant head coaching position on Oct. 1.

Currently, Shasby is a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher at Northern Lights ABC and will transition to his head coaching position over the next couple of weeks.

The 41-year-old coach will be busy this winter recruiting a completely new roster along with finding schools to play next season. Under Shasby, the Seawolves will play an independent schedule this year after the Western Collegiate Hockey Association disbanded over the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.