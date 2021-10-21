Advertisement

Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges

A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an Oct. 10 incident. (KTUU)(MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man who was accused of shooting and killing his mother earlier this month on two murder charges.

Thomas Layou is indicted on two counts — one of first-degree murder and another of second-degree murder — after being accused of killing Patrice Layou in an early morning shooting on Oct. 10 in Anchorage. According to an affidavit written by Detective David Cordie, Patrice Layou was his mother.

Patrice Layou was found dead by Anchorage police, who responded to a report of shots fired at East 46th Avenue and Folker Street at 3:19 a.m. on Oct. 10.

According to court documents, police later found Thomas Layou at an apartment complex several hundred feet from the scene of the shooting.

Patrice Layou was a retired, longtime executive secretary with the Anchorage School District.

If convicted, Layou is facing a 99-year sentence in jail, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law. His bail is currently set at $200,000 with a court-approved third party custodian, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Anchorage Superior Court.

