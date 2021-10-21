Anchorage Town Hall meeting to discuss new homelessness plan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Anchorage is asking the public to weigh in on its plan to transition people out of the Sullivan Arena and house those experiencing homelessness long term.

A town hall meeting to talk about moving forward with the proposed plan is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Wilda Marston Theater in the Loussac Library.

Members of the Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration will both be on hand to discuss the plan they worked on jointly with the help of a facilitator. Anchorage Homeless Coordinator Dr. John Morris said the meeting will include a short presentation, but mostly they want to hear from residents.

The proposal includes both an exit strategy for moving people out of the Sullivan Arena, and a plan to house people throughout Anchorage in a combination of smaller shelters the city would stand up and existing privately-run shelters.

Morris said the new plan is better than the one the administration originally proposed that included constructing a large “navigation center” near Tudor Road and Elmore Road that could sleep upwards of 450 people. The new approach is more client/community focused. Morris said that means having different types of facilities for the different types of people experiencing homelessness.

“So we’re committed to doing a census, counting the number of folks … that fit into each of the different types of tailored treatment and support systems,” Morris said. “And making the facilities the right size for the different groups.”

In general, that means smaller types of shelters spread throughout the town, Morris explained. The current proposal also includes two larger shelters of 200-plus beds each, about half the capacity of the Sullivan Arena. Some of the sites under consideration include the former Johnson’s Tire on Denali Street, the old Pacific Northern Academy building on Bragaw Street, the former Alaska Club on Tudor Road, and two sites on Elmore Road, including where the original mass navigation center was planned.

Morris said whatever is eventually approved, it will be a big change for the municipality to be directly involved in trying to address homelessness.

“This is the municipality taking ownership of a problem in partnership with existing charities that have been doing great work for many years,” said Morris. “But the municipality is going to take a big stake in this — going to put money into it, people into it — and we need to commit as a community to do that.”

The assembly also has a resolution that confirms and supports the strategy moving forward. Public testimony and a possible vote will take place at their Oct. 27 meeting.

