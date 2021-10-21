A pair of powerful lows brings high winds and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two powerful low pressure systems will bring high winds and rain to the Eastern Aleutians and southeast Panhandle. Hurricane and storm force wind warnings are up near Unalaska and Nikolski, as well as offshore waters. The strongest winds are expected Thursday night to Friday morning, with gusts 85 to 90 mph.

Pair of powerful lows to impact Alaska 10-20-21 (Alaska's Weather Source)

Strong winds will also hit southeast’s southern end late Thursday. Ketchikan, Craig, Thorne Bay to Metlakatla should prepare for winds from the southeast 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 60 mph.

Southcentral is going to see showers, some a mix of rain and snow as we head through the rest of the week. Whittier and Cordova and likely to see several inches of rain with lighter amounts for the rest of the region through Friday. Anchorage may see 4-tenths of an inch in comparison to 2.8 inches in Whittier and 2.5 in Cordova.