Two powerful lows set to impact the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pair of powerful lows is taking aim on the state, following cycologenesis aided by the polar jet. While the track of both lows remain well away from Southcentral, we’re still seeing some rain showers this morning. Most of the rain has been falling through the night and will gradually let up into the early afternoon hours. As it comes to an end, Anchorage could close the day with upwards of half an inch of rain, with higher amounts in Prince William Sound.

While temperatures have managed to fall into the 30s this morning, we’re still on the warmer side. This is leading to our main precipitation type being rain, outside of higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside where some light snow is possible. As the precipitation comes to an end, we’ll see some possible breaks in the clouds and temperatures warming into the 40s. Good news in the days ahead, as we’re trending drier across much of Southcentral.

The same can’t be said for the aforementioned lows. Both lows are set to take aim on the state, with the first low drifting out of the northern Pacific Ocean and near the panhandle. This has prompted high wind warnings and watches for areas near the southern inner channels into the night. Wind gusts up to 60 mph is possible with rain increasing from south to north through the night.

The second are of low pressure drifting through the Bering has rapidly deepened through the night. This is bringing high seas and elevated surf to an area that is expected to see hurricane force wind gusts. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see winds gusts upwards of 90 mph through the day. As the low pulls off the east it will weaken signficantly as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska.

In the days ahead, a series of lows will continue to spin through the open waters of the gulf. This will keep rain in the forecast for Southeast and coastal regions of Southcentral. While that will be the case, some sprinkles are possible for Anchorage into Saturday, but the overall trend is drier in the days ahead.

Enjoy the 40s, because starting next week highs fall back into the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s.

Have a safe Thursday!

