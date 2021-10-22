Advertisement

Bettye Davis African-American Summit on Covid-19

East Anchorage High School Thunderbird. (KTUU)(KTUU)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:40 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Happening Saturday, the third Annual Bettye Davis African-American Summit with a focus on COVID-19 will invite Alaskans to Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School. Saturday’s summit will have a panel of five experts, including Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink. The goal is to provide clear, accurate and trustworthy health information, so those that are wanting to make a decision about getting vaccinated or not, are empowered and educated.

“It doesn’t discriminate male, female, black, white you know, Covid has been with us for almost two years now and devastated the world,” said Health Panel moderator Jewel Jones. “So the information is absolutely valid for everyone, but we want to specifically focus on the African American community because this has been underserved and the skepticism for very many good reasons is still very prominent so we want to get out more information, the best information because this is a very serious subject.”

The summit starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. If you attend in-person, masks are required. If you attend virtually, you need to register online. There will also be a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. for the unveiling of the school’s official name.

Click here for more information.

