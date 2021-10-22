Bronson administration announces departure of Craig Campbell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that former Alaska Lt. Governor Craig Campbell will be stepping away from his role with the administration at the end of the week. Campbell served previously as Bronson’s Chief of Staff, until Sami Graham was appointed to that position in August. He went on to serve as the mayor’s director of policy and programs.

In an emailed statement, the mayor’s office indicated that Campbell will be returning to Alaska Aerospace. He previously served as the company’s President and CEO from 2012 until 2019. He’s also listed as the current vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party.

Following Campbell’s departure, Municipal Office of Management and Budget director Karl Raskiewicz will be transitioning into a position in the Mayor’s Office. Marilyn Banzhaf assumes the role of OMB acting director.

