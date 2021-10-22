Advertisement

Bronson administration announces departure of Craig Campbell

Campbell (left) with then mayor-elect Dave Bronson at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021.
Campbell (left) with then mayor-elect Dave Bronson at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021.(Daniella Rivera/Alaska's News Source)
By Hank Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that former Alaska Lt. Governor Craig Campbell will be stepping away from his role with the administration at the end of the week. Campbell served previously as Bronson’s Chief of Staff, until Sami Graham was appointed to that position in August. He went on to serve as the mayor’s director of policy and programs.

In an emailed statement, the mayor’s office indicated that Campbell will be returning to Alaska Aerospace. He previously served as the company’s President and CEO from 2012 until 2019. He’s also listed as the current vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party.

Following Campbell’s departure, Municipal Office of Management and Budget director Karl Raskiewicz will be transitioning into a position in the Mayor’s Office. Marilyn Banzhaf assumes the role of OMB acting director.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage to launch form on city website for reporting mask requirement violations
ConocoPhillips, Biden administration miss deadline to appeal decision striking down Willow Project

Latest News

Tastee Freez employees and customers are now expected to wear masks.
TASTEE FREEZ COVID
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
Some of the damage at McManus Field in Wasilla, Alaska.
Vandals strike at Wasilla’s McManus Field