Extreme winds hit Aleutians, Bering Sea and Southeast; mild weather continues for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two major storms are delivering high winds to Alaska. A deep area of low pressure in the Bering Sea is creating high seas and dangerous winds for the area. Further east, a storm moving in from the south will deliver high winds to the southern regions of Southeast Thursday night and Friday.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for eastern Aleutians and the southern Bering Sea for wind gusts to 95 mph through Friday afternoon. This area will also see seas building to more than 35 feet. Winds of this strength may damage property, cause power outages and create difficult travel conditions.

Southcentral Alaska will stay in between these two major storms, which means we’ll escape the winds and the heaviest rain will stay in Prince William Sound. The rest of the area will see isolated showers Friday with temperatures several degrees above normal for this time of year, in the mid-40s during the day and low to mid-30s overnight.

Colder weather is likely for Southcentral for the final days of the month.

Stay safe if you’re in an area of high winds.

