Advertisement

Extreme winds hit Aleutians, Bering Sea and Southeast; mild weather continues for Southcentral

Hurricane force wind gusts whip through eastern Aleutians Thursday night and Friday.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two major storms are delivering high winds to Alaska. A deep area of low pressure in the Bering Sea is creating high seas and dangerous winds for the area. Further east, a storm moving in from the south will deliver high winds to the southern regions of Southeast Thursday night and Friday.

A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for eastern Aleutians and the southern Bering Sea for wind gusts to 95 mph through Friday afternoon. This area will also see seas building to more than 35 feet. Winds of this strength may damage property, cause power outages and create difficult travel conditions.

Southcentral Alaska will stay in between these two major storms, which means we’ll escape the winds and the heaviest rain will stay in Prince William Sound. The rest of the area will see isolated showers Friday with temperatures several degrees above normal for this time of year, in the mid-40s during the day and low to mid-30s overnight.

Colder weather is likely for Southcentral for the final days of the month.

Stay safe if you’re in an area of high winds.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal investigators are looking for the person who the FBI says robbed an Anchorage bank on...
FBI searching for man accused of robbing Anchorage bank
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
ConocoPhillips, Biden administration miss deadline to appeal decision striking down Willow Project
COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges