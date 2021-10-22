Advertisement

Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it in this Ohio license plate design.(Source: Twitter: @Ohio_BMV/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The State of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter Thursday.

It’s a big deal because the last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was in 2013.

The new plate honors Dayton’s Orville and Wilbur Wright, brothers who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.

But the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong. The banner is trailing from the wrong end of the plane.

The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted in jest: “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there.”

You see, North Carolina is where the Wright brothers actually made that historic flight.

The new Ohio plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29.

North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.
North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.(Source: Twitter@NCDOT/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage to launch form on city website for reporting mask requirement violations
ConocoPhillips, Biden administration miss deadline to appeal decision striking down Willow Project

Latest News

Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine effective for children
Two elephants are pregnant at a Omaha zoo.
Zoo surprised with second elephant pregnancy
Campbell (left) with then mayor-elect Dave Bronson at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021.
Bronson administration announces departure of Craig Campbell
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing