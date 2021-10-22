Advertisement

High winds continue from the Aleutians to Southeast

Winds have gusted as high as 115 mph near Nikolski
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While Southcentral is only dealing with fog and some rain showers this morning, the same can’t be said for the rest of the state. High winds continue to affect the Aleutians and Southeast, with many areas having already seen their peak wind gusts. Both lows, which still remain strong, will keep windy conditions ongoing through at least the evening hours.

The highest wind gusts have been across the Aleutians, where sustainted winds up to 80 mph and wind gusts over 100 mph have been reported. This is leading to high seas up to 37 feet, elevated surf and blinding rain. As the low continues to weaken as it pulls off to the east, we’ll see winds gradually subside into the evening hours.

Both lows are set to continue to move into the Gulf of Alaska, which will keep cloud coverage in play for Southcentral and coastal rain showers. While some showers/wintry mix can’t be ruled out this weekend for inland regions of Southcentral, the overall trend for the weekend is drier.

Hopefully you enjoy the mild weather, because we tap into colder temperatures through next week. As a trough moves through the state, we’ll see temperatures fall near freezing for highs and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

