Man treated for injuries from bear mauling near Cantwell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was injured when he was mauled by a bear near Cantwell earlier this week, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

The man was attacked on Tuesday morning as he rode his bike along the riverbed of the Jack Ricer, near the confluence of the Nenana River, around mile 215 of the Park Highway, he told troopers. According to an online dispatch report, wildlife troopers in Cantwell were notified about the incident the next day on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the man spotted a brown bear about 10-15 yards away from him while he was riding his bike, and reported the bear was running toward him.

“The victim stated that he jumped off his bicycle and began yelling at the bear,” the dispatch reads. “Just prior to the bear making contact, the victim fell to the ground and onto his back, covered his head and believes he kicked at the bear.”

The man was bitten on the lower right leg just below his knee. According to troopers, the bear bit the man only once and then “immediately retreated into the vegetation” the same way it came.

The man reportedly walked to the highway and called for a ride. He was treated for puncture wounds and a laceration at the Healy Medical Clinic, troopers wrote, but didn’t seek any further medical treatment.

According to the dispatch report, the man told troopers he believed the bear was alone. He guessed it weighed around 500 pounds. The man had been carrying a firearm at the time of the attack but did not use it against the bear.

“The victim stated he did not notice anything out of the ordinary prior to the mauling but did say he noticed bear tracks in the snow,” troopers wrote.

They wrote that no additional investigation or response is required at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.