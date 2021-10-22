Advertisement

Juneau plane crashes with six onboard with no injuries

An Alaska Seaplanes Cessna 208 crash-landed shortly after takeoff Friday morning near the...
An Alaska Seaplanes Cessna 208 crash-landed shortly after takeoff Friday morning near the Juneau International Airport.(Sean Maguire (KTUU))
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five passengers and one pilot survived a Friday morning plane crash near Juneau, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

There were no injuries reported after a wheel-equipped Cessna 208 crash-landed shortly after takeoff before 9 a.m. from Juneau International Airport, according to NTSB Alaska chief Clint Johnson.

The Alaska Seaplanes aircraft was en route to Skagway. According to Alaska Seaplanes spokesperson Andy Kline, all passengers and the pilot are in good health after being checked by Capital City Fire/Rescue. Kline said all of Friday’s flights with the company are grounded.

An accident report from Alaska Seaplanes said after the plane struggled to gain proper altitude, it landed back on the side of the runway, where it came to a stop.

Kline said the plane sustained significant damage, but added it was too early to determine if the aircraft is salvageable.

