Advertisement

UAA dental students serve up smiles for Children’s Day

Kids under the age of 18 received free preventative dental care at UAA's dental clinic.
Kids under the age of 18 received free preventative dental care at UAA's dental clinic.(Alaska's News Source)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a packed house inside the University of Alaska Anchorage’s dental clinic. Friday was all about serving up smiles for the first ever Children’s Day.

Kids under the age of 18 received free preventative dental care. Everything from x-rays, dental exams and cleanings to fluoride treatments and more. The services were performed by the university’s dental program students. It was an opportunity to give back to the community while also gaining hours needed for dental students to complete their degrees.

“I love dental hygiene. I love the preventative aspect of it,” said Leslie Koldeway, a senior in the Dental Hygiene Program. “It’s just a systemic concern, our teeth have a lot to do with the rest of our health and I love providing care to patients.”

“I actually have an aunt who is a dental hygienist and I’ve never met somebody who loved her job as much as she did and just growing up, I’ve always had her advocating about how good of a profession it was and she really inspired me to do something just like dental hygiene and I’m so glad I did it because I’ve been loving every minute of it,” added junior Meachah Caamano-Moreno.

The students were supervised by a licensed dentist and several licensed hygienists and assistants. Outside of Friday’s event, the UAA dental clinic provides low-cost care to Alaskans. Head to the university’s dental clinic web page to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage to launch form on city website for reporting mask requirement violations
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage Assembly leaders ‘do not recognize’ chief equity officer’s firing, ask Bronson for cause for dismissal

Latest News

Composite image of the marijuana edibles the state of Alaska says Robert Ridenour Jr. was...
Anchorage man arrested for illegally selling highly-concentrated marijuana products
An Alaska Seaplanes Cessna 208 crash-landed shortly after takeoff Friday morning near the...
Juneau plane crashes with six onboard with no injuries
This new assisted living facility is looking to open in South Anchorage in December.
More senior living services coming to Anchorage as the need rises
Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her...
Victim of Alaska serial killer identified after 37 years