Advertisement

Victim of Alaska serial killer identified after 37 years

Robin Pelkey was one of at least 17 victims of the “Butcher Baker”
Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her...
Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her death.(State of Alaska)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - DNA evidence has helped identify the remains of one of Alaska serial killer Robert Hansen’s victims, 37 years after her death.

Robin Pelkey is the name of the woman that was murdered in the early 1980s, according to the results of DNA research completed by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Unit and Parabon Nanolabs laboratory. The two agencies used new DNA samples from family members to construct a DNA profile and family tree for Pelkey, according to a Friday press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

A new DNA profile for Pelkey was generated in August, and uploaded into a public geneaology database.

Pelkey, colloquially known for years as “Horseshoe Harriet,” was found dead April 25, 1984, near Horseshoe Lake in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to the release, records indicate that she had been living in Anchorage around the time when Hansen was active, and would have been 19 at the time of her murder.

Investigators found no record of her having been reported missing.

Hansen, known as the “Butcher Baker,” gained national attention for a series of murders around Alaska. Alaska State Troopers arrested him in Oct. 1983, when he was suspected of murdering four women whose bodies were found in Southcentral Alaska over the previous three years. Hansen pleaded guilty to the crimes in Feb. 1984 and was sentenced to life in prison.

He later admitted to at least 17 murders from 1973 to 1983. According to the release, he accompanied investigators on a helicopter flight and pointed out the grave sites.

Hansen died in Anchorage on Aug. 21, 2014.

According to the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, Pelkey was born in Colorado in 1963.

Pelkey’s remains were exhumed from Anchorage Memorial Park cemetery in Sept. 2014 to undergo DNA testing.

With help from the Arkansas State Police, the investigation bureau was able to reach a close relative of Pelkey’s and obtained a DNA sample, which was sent to the State of Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory in Anchorage. Kinship analysis was completed in September, which allowed investigators to complete the family connection.

The Department of Public Safety has purchased a new grave marker as the final resting place of Pelkey at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday
A grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Anchorage man on two murder charges stemming from an...
Anchorage man accused of killing his mother indicted on murder charges
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage to launch form on city website for reporting mask requirement violations
ConocoPhillips, Biden administration miss deadline to appeal decision striking down Willow Project

Latest News

Campbell (left) with then mayor-elect Dave Bronson at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021.
Bronson administration announces departure of Craig Campbell
Tastee Freez employees and customers are now expected to wear masks.
TASTEE FREEZ COVID
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
COVID-19
Alaska reports record high 242 COVID-19 hospitalizations and more than 1,000 cases Thursday