Above normal temperatures this weekend, before significant cool down next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was another mild fall day for Anchorage with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s most of the day.

The average high temperature in Anchorage this time of year is about 39 degrees and low temperatures are typically in the upper 20s. This weekend will be much warmer though, with overnight temperatures holding in the low to mid-30s and high temperatures expected to reach the mid-40s. Along with the warmer air, we’ll also have a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance for an isolated rain shower.

If you have plans to be on the southern Kenai Peninsula, in Kodiak, Prince William Sound, or Southeast, you’ll find wetter weather in those locations Saturday, along with breezy winds.

Next week cooler air from the north will begin spreading across Southcentral Alaska. This will drop high temperatures back down to near 40 degrees Monday, then to the mid-30s Tuesday through Friday. We’ll also see low temperatures dropping below freezing starting Monday morning and down to the mid-20s by Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures while they last this weekend.

