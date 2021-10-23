Advertisement

Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police report that a pedestrian was struck and killed by an impaired driver early Saturday morning in the Spenard neighborhood. The police first responded to a collision between vehicle and pedestrian at 2:19 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of West Benson Boulevard and Minnesota Drive.

The driver was still on scene but the pedestrian had been fatally struck. In an update posted at 7:23 a.m., APD report that Ernest F. Gray III was charged with driving under the influence when the Volvo he was driving along Minnesota Drive fatally struck a female near the Benson Boulevard intersection. All lanes of Minnesota Drive have been reopened to traffic.

Officers noticed signs of impairment upon contact with Gray and charged him with driving under the influence, but report that further charges may be pending depending on the outcome of ongoing investigation.

“Officers are still working to determine whether or not the victim was in a crosswalk, who had the green light, and whether or not other factors were at play. Depending on the outcome of those details, more charges for Gray may be forthcoming,” wrote police.

