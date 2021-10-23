Advertisement

East Anchorage football captures 2021 State Championship

By Jordan Rodenberger and Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Behind Player of the Game Kyler Johnson, the East Anchorage Thunderbirds took down the Juneau unified high school football team 30-17 Friday night to win their third Alaska State Championship since 2016.

“After losing 31 players we knew we had to grind, and everybody said last year didn’t count, so we used that as fuel” Johnson said after the victory.

Johnson rushed for two touchdowns, while Punimatagi Pa’u punched in two scores in the first half.

