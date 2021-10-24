Advertisement

2 people injured in Willow plane crash

A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
By Dave Leval
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A small plane crash at a private air strip in Willow sent two people on board to the hospital on Saturday.

The crash, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley, happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at a private air strip at the end of Winter Park Road.

Troopers responded with emergency service personnel to the scene of the small, single-engine aircraft near mile 68 of the Parks Highway, according to an online dispatch report. It sustained significant damage in the crash, troopers wrote.

A relative near the scene told Alaska’s News Source his parents were the only people on the plane, flown by his father. The pilot took the brunt of the injuries, the relative said, and was taken to Providence Alaska Medical Center. His mother went to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

According to troopers, both occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

