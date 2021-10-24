Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating shooting in Downtown Anchorage

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday evening shooting in Downtown Anchorage in which one man was injured.

According to a community alert, police responded to Eagle Street in Downtown Anchorage just before 8:30 p.m. They found a man inside an apartment complex who had “life-threatening” injuries.

The community alert did not specify whether the man was taken to the hospital, and a police department spokesperson did not have additional information Saturday night.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police, and there will be a police presence in the area while a crime team processes the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

