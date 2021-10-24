Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever...
In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Sheeran said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A message in a bottle from 1977. Jack Suh found it during a hunting trip in Alaska and managed...
Texas man finds message in a bottle on Alaska hunting trip, tracks down the person who wrote it
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian
The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police investigating Downtown Anchorage shooting as homicide
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID-19 the third leading cause of death in Alaska so far in 2021, state data shows
Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her...
Victim of Alaska serial killer identified after 37 years

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats plan to have a spending bill agreement and an...
Pelosi: Progress on spending bill, infrastructure vote
police lights
Man accused of fatally stabbing Palmer resident inside his home
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account