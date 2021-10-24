Advertisement

Finally... a quiet weather weekend!

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The main weather story for this weekend seems to be that there’s really not much of a weather story. It’s kind of like “Seinfeld”. It’s a show about nothing.” At least that’s the case for the Anchorage metro where Saturday featured a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures made it into the mid-40s, which is more than five degrees above normal. This is certainly good news as the past several weekends have featured unsettled and rather gloomy weather conditions.

The exception to this has been along southern coastal locations of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. A pesky and stubborn storm system brought another day of clouds and scattered showers. As the storm weakens overnight and into Sunday, expect gradual improving conditions and some sunshine to return for the second half of Sunday.

More good news. Fairly quiet weather is expected for the first half of the upcoming week. Monday and Tuesday are forecast to once again feature a mix of sun and clouds with slightly above normal temperatures in the lower 40s once again. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her...
Victim of Alaska serial killer identified after 37 years
A message in a bottle from 1977. Jack Suh found it during a hunting trip in Alaska and managed...
Texas man finds message in a bottle on Alaska hunting trip, tracks down the person who wrote it
Composite image of the marijuana edibles the state of Alaska says Robert Ridenour Jr. was...
Anchorage man arrested for illegally selling highly-concentrated marijuana products
Campbell (left) with then mayor-elect Dave Bronson at a press conference Monday, May 24, 2021.
Bronson administration announces departure of Craig Campbell
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

Latest News

Saturday evening weather with Joe
Saturday evening weather with Joe
Melissa's Friday weather udpate
Above normal temperatures this weekend, before significant cool down next week
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
High winds continue from the Aleutians to Southeast
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather
Friday, October 22 Morning Weather