Finally... a quiet weather weekend!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The main weather story for this weekend seems to be that there’s really not much of a weather story. It’s kind of like “Seinfeld”. It’s a show about nothing.” At least that’s the case for the Anchorage metro where Saturday featured a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures made it into the mid-40s, which is more than five degrees above normal. This is certainly good news as the past several weekends have featured unsettled and rather gloomy weather conditions.

The exception to this has been along southern coastal locations of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. A pesky and stubborn storm system brought another day of clouds and scattered showers. As the storm weakens overnight and into Sunday, expect gradual improving conditions and some sunshine to return for the second half of Sunday.

More good news. Fairly quiet weather is expected for the first half of the upcoming week. Monday and Tuesday are forecast to once again feature a mix of sun and clouds with slightly above normal temperatures in the lower 40s once again. Enjoy it while it lasts.

