Advertisement

Man accused of fatally stabbing Palmer resident inside his home

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer resident Garrett Livingston, 27, has been arrested as part of a homicide investigation for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in his home Friday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, they received a report that 62-year-old Brian Bohman was found in his home on East New Hope Street in Palmer unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He later died from his wounds, troopers said.

Troopers also reported that Livingston had been living on Bohman’s property. As troopers and emergency medical services responded to the scene in Palmer, troopers drove past Livingston walking down a nearby road “with a blood covered knife in his hand and blood on his clothes,” according to the dispatch.

Livingston was arraigned on Saturday in Palmer District Court and according to online court records, faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of second-degree murder.

Bohman died of his injuries at his home and his remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, troopers wrote. His family has been notified.

This homicide investigation is ongoing, troopers wrote.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A message in a bottle from 1977. Jack Suh found it during a hunting trip in Alaska and managed...
Texas man finds message in a bottle on Alaska hunting trip, tracks down the person who wrote it
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian
Nationally, the average daily rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are on...
COVID-19 the third leading cause of death in Alaska so far in 2021, state data shows
Robin Pelkey was identified as one of serial killer Robert Hanson's victims, 37 years after her...
Victim of Alaska serial killer identified after 37 years
Composite image of the marijuana edibles the state of Alaska says Robert Ridenour Jr. was...
Anchorage man arrested for illegally selling highly-concentrated marijuana products

Latest News

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police investigating Downtown Anchorage shooting as homicide
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Saturday evening weather with Joe
Saturday evening weather with Joe
We look to the skies above Alaska for the stars, meteors and of course the aurora!
Sky Watch Alaska: The science of the aurora