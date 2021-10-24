Man accused of fatally stabbing Palmer resident inside his home

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Palmer resident Garrett Livingston, 27, has been arrested as part of a homicide investigation for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in his home Friday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that at 3:49 p.m. on Friday, they received a report that 62-year-old Brian Bohman was found in his home on East New Hope Street in Palmer unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He later died from his wounds, troopers said.

Troopers also reported that Livingston had been living on Bohman’s property. As troopers and emergency medical services responded to the scene in Palmer, troopers drove past Livingston walking down a nearby road “with a blood covered knife in his hand and blood on his clothes,” according to the dispatch.

Livingston was arraigned on Saturday in Palmer District Court and according to online court records, faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of second-degree murder.

Bohman died of his injuries at his home and his remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, troopers wrote. His family has been notified.

This homicide investigation is ongoing, troopers wrote.

