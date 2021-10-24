Sky Watch Alaska: the science of the aurora

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the aurora is beautiful to look at, it can impact industries on Earth. Today on Sky Watch Alaska, we look at the science behind the aurora, why we study it, how it impacts our lives and how good are those aurora forecasts? Don Hampton, Research Associate Professor with the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks joins us to answer our questions.

