Anchorage Public Library: more than a place to just check out books

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Public Library has a lot of resources available to families and kids.

One in particular is the youth services area, where the library’s STEM kits are a big hit. They’ve even had to expand recently, adding new kits, like coding for preschoolers, and learning about the anatomy of dinosaurs.

The second floor of the Loussac Library houses the youth services section, which is all about interaction, learning and creating a fun experience for kids. Currently, families visiting any of the branches can participate in a scavenger hunt and storytime journeys. Reading kits are also available.

“I think that the idea of libraries as quiet study places is a little bit passe, especially in the public library world, and we definitely still have places at the library where you can sit and read a book and quiet,” said Samantha Blanquart, a librarian from Early Literacy Outreach. “But particularly in the children’s area, we see a lot of children that make loud noises, they’re having a great time and the library is just a fun place for families to be and to interact together.”

All of the services at the library are free. Click here for more information on storytime, events and a branch near you.

