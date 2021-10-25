Eight days and counting...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunday’s high temperature of 48 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport makes it the eighth day in a row of above normal temperatures for the metro, and tied for the fourth warmest day of the month. Guess what? There’s more good news... at least in the short-term. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and Monday starts off with temperatures in the upper 20s along the hillside, and near 30 in town. Sunshine appears in full force again Monday afternoon, which will once again allow temperatures to rise into the lower 40s. Again, it’ll be another above normal day.

Enjoy it while it lasts because we all know that “all good things must come to an end.” High pressure nosing in will bring colder temperatures from the interior into Southcentral beginning Tuesday. A push of moisture from the south may mean scattered showers developing by Wednesday afternoon. Attention will then turn to a potential storm moving into the Cook Inlet for Friday and into the weekend, which could very well mean accumulating snowfall for the Anchorage metro next weekend. Fortunately, we have plenty of time to monitor that possibility, so “stay tuned”, as they say.

