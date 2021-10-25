Advertisement

A quiet start to the week in weather

Chance of snow shows up by Friday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - No ‘major’ storm systems for Alaska on Monday. But there are weather systems hovering over parts of the state. There is a low pressure systems spinning over NW Alaska and another system moving southeast, entering the Gulf of Alaska. A band of rain is rotating north through the northern Gulf of Alaska to Prince William Sound.

A band of heavier rain is angling for Seward and Whittier, while much of the rest of the southcentral region stays dry for the beginning of the week.

Colder nighttime temperatures are in the forecast for Anchorage and southcentral this week. Lows will drop to the 20s.

