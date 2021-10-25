Advertisement

Red Lobster launches new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters...
The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.(Hand-out | Red Lobster Seafood Co.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Red Lobster is making it easier for you to enjoy its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits whenever the cravings hit.

The ready-to-bake frozen biscuits are inspired by the famous biscuits made at Red Lobsters every day.

They are available exclusively in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

It’s as simple as putting them in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes and brushing them with melted butter and the enclosed garlic herb seasoning.

The biscuits join the line-up of Red Lobster’s retail products including gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, traditional mix and rosemary garlic parmesan mix varieties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
police lights
Man accused of fatally stabbing Palmer resident inside his home
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian
A message in a bottle from 1977. Jack Suh found it during a hunting trip in Alaska and managed...
Texas man finds message in a bottle on Alaska hunting trip, tracks down the person who wrote it

Latest News

FILE - Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a...
La. mother threatens lawsuit after teen son gets COVID-19 vaccine at school without permission
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax
The border between U.S. and Canada will open in November.
US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan military takes over nation’s government
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook makes online hate worse