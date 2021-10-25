Advertisement

Sudan military takes over nation’s government

FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice their support for civilian powers within the power-sharing government.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAIRO (AP) - Sudan’s military has seized power, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister and other officials.

Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest Monday’s coup. The Sudan Doctors’ Committee said security forces opened fire on some of the crowds, and three protesters were killed.

The takeover threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. It comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians. After the early morning arrests of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and others, thousands poured into the streets of the capital and its twin city to protest.

