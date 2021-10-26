Alaska reports 5 deaths, more than 1,600 COVID cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported five additional COVID-related deaths on Monday and more than 1,600 additional COVID-19 infections from over the last three days. Hospitalizations due to the virus also remain high in the state.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,686 COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. Of those, 25 cases are among nonresidents. The state health department also reported five new COVID-19 deaths. They were among an Anchorage woman in her 70s, an Anchorage woman in her 50s, an Anchorage man in his 50s, a Kodiak man in his 50s and a Wasilla man in his 40s.

Since the pandemic began in Alaska, the state has reported a total of 678 Alaska resident COVID-19 deaths and 25 nonresident deaths.

The newly reported deaths were announced as Alaska continues to lead the nation in the rate of new cases of COVID-19 per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska’s current rate of 550 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is more than four times the national average rate of 124.7.

The state health department reported 529 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, 800 on Saturday and 357 on Sunday. State data show new cases of COVID-19 remaining relatively even over the last few weeks, but cases are still high and hospitals are still stressed by the number of COVID-19 patients.

Alaska’s hospital data dashboard shows 236 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, and that 34 of those people are on ventilators. The dashboard shows that as of Sunday, there was just one adult ICU bed left open in Anchorage and 16 available statewide.

The addition of more than 400 out-of-state health care workers brought up to help lessen the burden has been helpful, hospitals have reported, but 20 Alaska hospitals and health care facilities are operating under crisis standards of care since the state activated those guidelines for them.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that nearly 60% of all eligible Alaska residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that 64.7% have gotten at least an initial vaccine dose.

Alaska also continues to see high rates of positivity among COVID-19 tests. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 9.21%. Health experts say the threshold of 5% indicates high transmission of the virus.

Of the 1,686 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 1,661 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 608

Wasilla: 139

Fairbanks: 97

Palmer: 70

Eagle River: 66

Soldotna: 59

Kenai: 54

Dillingham Census Area: 52

Juneau: 44

Kodiak: 41

North Pole: 38

Ketchikan: 31

Bethel Census Area: 25

Northwest Arctic Borough: 25

Homer: 24

Nome: 23

Kotzebue: 22

Copper River Census Area: 21

Nome Census Area: 21

Utqiagvik: 20

Sterling: 16

Chugiak: 15

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 14

North Slope Borough: 14

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 9

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 9

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8

Nikiski: 7

Bethel: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 6

Willow: 6

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 6

Cordova: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Skagway: 5

Tok: 5

Anchor Point: 4

Dillingham: 4

Wrangell: 4

Big Lake: 3

Delta Junction: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Petersburg: 3

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Seward: 3

Valdez: 3

Chugach Census Area: 2

Craig: 2

Girdwood: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Sutton-Alpine: 2

Chevak: 1

Haines: 1

Healy: 1

Houston: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Salcha: 1

Unalaska: 1

The state also reported 25 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Monday, with six of them in the North Slope Borough and five each in Anchorage and Wasilla.

