Advertisement

Alaska special session trudges on with little action

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Legislature is in special session, but it’s quiet at the Capitol in Juneau.

Many legislative offices have been dark, floor sessions in some cases have lasted seconds and little progress has been made toward resolving the state’s fiscal issues.

Since the session started on Oct. 4 in Juneau, House committees have held five meetings on fiscal-related topics, all in Anchorage. The Senate has yet to hold a hearing.

Regular and special sessions have consumed much of the year and yielded no agreed-upon path forward on the future of the annual dividend paid to residents and a broader state fiscal plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

Latest News

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young...
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to Alaska state senator Josh Revak for having an...
Open container case dropped against Alaska lawmaker
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
Power back on for downtown residents