Alaska special session trudges on with little action

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Legislature is in special session, but it’s quiet at the Capitol in Juneau.

Many legislative offices have been dark, floor sessions in some cases have lasted seconds and little progress has been made toward resolving the state’s fiscal issues.

Since the session started on Oct. 4 in Juneau, House committees have held five meetings on fiscal-related topics, all in Anchorage. The Senate has yet to hold a hearing.

Regular and special sessions have consumed much of the year and yielded no agreed-upon path forward on the future of the annual dividend paid to residents and a broader state fiscal plan.

