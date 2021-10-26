Advertisement

Blackhawks GM resigns under weight of sex abuse investigation

Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a...
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a news conference at the United Center in Chicago, Wednesday, July 16, 2014. The Blackhawks recently agreed to eight-year contract extensions with Toews and Kane. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has resigned after an investigation found he was among a group of leaders who failed to respond promptly to allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010.

The results of an independent review commissioned by the team were handed over to the Blackhawks on Monday. Team CEO Danny Wirtz called the report released Tuesday “both disturbing and difficult to read.” The NHL responded by fining the team $2 million for mishandling the sexual assault allegations.

