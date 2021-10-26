Advertisement

FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids

U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young...
U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children.

The vote Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration panel moves the nation closer to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11. The FDA isn’t bound by the recommendation and is expected to make its own decision within days. If regulators agree, shots could begin as early as late next week.

Young kids would get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults. A study found kid-size vaccinations are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

Latest News

The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to Alaska state senator Josh Revak for having an...
Open container case dropped against Alaska lawmaker
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
Power back on for downtown residents
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a...
Blackhawks GM resigns under weight of sex abuse investigation
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend climate conference on doctors’ advice