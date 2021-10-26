Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation

The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage, Alaska.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested a man in connection with the Saturday evening shooting in downtown Anchorage that left one man dead.

Russell A. Haube, 33, is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Joseph Evans around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Eagle Street. He was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, Anchorage police said in a community alert, and being found at a home on Friendly Lane.

Police say Haube allegedly approached the Backpacker Annex and “fired more than one shot” into an apartment on the second floor with four people inside it. He faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree misconduct involving a weapon, third-degree misconduct involving a weapon and four counts of fourth-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Anchorage Police Department alert.

Police wrote that Haube had a prior dispute with one of the four people in the apartment. Evans, the man who died, was not the person Haube allegedly had a dispute with, according to police.

“Police believe Evans was not the intended target,” the community alert states. “Evans was the only person who was injured.”

Evans later died on the scene, the department reported previously.

Anchorage police initially took Haube into custody for questioning by detectives, they wrote in the alert, and he was taken to the Anchorage Jail on Sunday on a felony probation warrant stemming from an unrelated assault charge.

Police then obtained a warrant for the charges related to Saturday’s shooting. It was served on Haube on Monday while he was still in custody from the day before, police wrote.

