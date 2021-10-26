Advertisement

Open container case dropped against Alaska lawmaker

The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to Alaska state senator Josh Revak for having an...
The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to Alaska state senator Josh Revak for having an open container in his vehicle.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to an Alaska state lawmaker for having an open container in his vehicle.

The charge was issued to state Sen. Josh Revak of Anchorage in August. Revak and state Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks were driving to a fishing event when they were picked up. Kawasaki said the open container was his, and not Revak’s, who has been sober for seven years after returning form the war in Iraq.

The charge was dropped because the trooper who issued it is no longer employed with the state after being accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Revak wanted to challenge the ticket, and now says he’ll donate the $220 to a sobriety group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

Latest News

U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young...
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
Power back on for downtown residents
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a...
Blackhawks GM resigns under weight of sex abuse investigation
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend climate conference on doctors’ advice