Open container case dropped against Alaska lawmaker

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The state has dropped a $220 citation issued to an Alaska state lawmaker for having an open container in his vehicle.

The charge was issued to state Sen. Josh Revak of Anchorage in August. Revak and state Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks were driving to a fishing event when they were picked up. Kawasaki said the open container was his, and not Revak’s, who has been sober for seven years after returning form the war in Iraq.

The charge was dropped because the trooper who issued it is no longer employed with the state after being accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Revak wanted to challenge the ticket, and now says he’ll donate the $220 to a sobriety group.

