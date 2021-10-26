Advertisement

Power outage affecting downtown residents

An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in downtown Anchorage Tuesday.(Google Maps/Chugach Electric)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 residents in downtown Anchorage Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Chugach Electric, the outage is spread between Fifth and 20th Avenues, and between A and Orca Streets. According to an outage map on its website, about 1,155 Chugach Electric customers are affected.

According to Chugach Electric spokeswoman Julie Hasquet, the exact cause of the outage is not yet known, but workers discovered a fault in a substation between 10th and 11th avenues, just west of E street.

Hasquet said the crew is moving the substation line to a backup source of power while they troubleshoot the problem, and the expected duration could last until 11:30 a.m., based on their four-hour estimate.

According to a community alert, the non-emergency line for Anchorage police is also not working. According to an Anchorage police spokesperson, it is not confirmed whether the loss of the non-emergency line is due to the power outage.

Police are also asking the public to not call 911 unless in case of an emergency, and also advise caution when navigating intersections while the outage persists. Police ask the public to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop.

This is a developing story. Click back for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
Man arrested following fatal collision with pedestrian
Driver faces DUI charge in fatal early morning collision with pedestrian

Latest News

Denali-Jeff Dobson- JP 10-26-21
Morning weather KTUU 10-26-21
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska
COVID-19
Alaska reports 5 deaths, more than 1,600 COVID cases over the weekend
Proposed district boundaries are overlain on an interactive map on the Alaska Redistricting...
Southcentral residents get chance to speak up on redistricting plan this week