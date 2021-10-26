Power outage affecting downtown residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 residents in downtown Anchorage Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Chugach Electric, the outage is spread between Fifth and 20th Avenues, and between A and Orca Streets. According to an outage map on its website, about 1,155 Chugach Electric customers are affected.

According to Chugach Electric spokeswoman Julie Hasquet, the exact cause of the outage is not yet known, but workers discovered a fault in a substation between 10th and 11th avenues, just west of E street.

Hasquet said the crew is moving the substation line to a backup source of power while they troubleshoot the problem, and the expected duration could last until 11:30 a.m., based on their four-hour estimate.

According to a community alert, the non-emergency line for Anchorage police is also not working. According to an Anchorage police spokesperson, it is not confirmed whether the loss of the non-emergency line is due to the power outage.

Police are also asking the public to not call 911 unless in case of an emergency, and also advise caution when navigating intersections while the outage persists. Police ask the public to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop.

This is a developing story. Click back for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.