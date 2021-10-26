Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth won’t attend climate conference on doctors’ advice

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned engagement at the U.N. climate conference, accepting doctors’ advice to rest.

The palace says in a statement Tuesday that the 95-year-old monarch has “regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the reception on Nov. 1.” The palace said “Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address” to the delegates via video.

Earlier on Tuesday, the queen held virtual audiences at Windsor Castle for the first time since doctors ordered her to rest last week, greeting the ambassador of the Republic of Korea.

