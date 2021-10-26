Quiet weather for now, storms return Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active storm pattern is set to return as storm systems enter from the Aleutians and spread over the state.

For Tuesday, southcentral will still get a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds are fairly calm too. By late Thursday, clouds, filter in, a chance of snow will develop and becomes likely Friday. Storms are approaching from the southwest at the end of the week. Are you ready for another round of snow? Temperatures are cooler over the next several days, which would help support snow but the problem is warming temperatures following the snow. A mix of rain and snow is expected for the weekend, with Halloween on Sunday.

